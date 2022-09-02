UP Ikot jeepneys will ply a new route starting September 5

The UP Ikot is one of the main arteries in the state university’s transportation scene, serving as a vital mode of transportation not just for the institution’s staff and students, but for visitors as well.

That said, the service’s drivers’ administration has announced that the UP Ikot will begin plying a new route come September 5, Monday.

According to the Tinig ng Plaridel, the official UP College of Mass Communication student publication, UP Ikot jeepneys will start exiting at Magsaysay Portal and entering Shuster Street to service a clockwise route. Keep this in mind if you’re a student returning for face-to-face classes or plan on visiting the campus in the near future.

Considering the size of the UP Diliman campus, it’s difficult picturing how to get around without something like the college’s ikot jeepneys. What do you think of the service’s new route? Let us know in the comments.

