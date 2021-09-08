DOTr: Free train rides for vaccinated APORs extended until September 15

As we all know, the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) period in Metro Manila has been extended yet again for another week. Fortunately for commuters, there’s good news to be had from this confusing development.

In light of the MECQ extension, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has announced that the free MRT-3, LRT-2, and PNR rides for vaccinated authorized persons outside of residence (APORs) will be extended until September 15, 2021. The free rides are available only during the following hours:

MRT-3 – 7am to 9am, 5pm to 7am

LRT-2 – 5am to 7am, 9am to 5pm, 7pm to 9pm

PNR – 4am to 6am, 9am to 4pm, 7pm onwards

As before, only APORs who have received at least one dose of any COVID-19 vaccine are entitled to the free rides. They only need to present their certificate of APOR status as well as their vaccination card to avail themselves of this perk. You can check out the DOTr’s official announcement below:

If you’re a vaccinated APOR, take note. Spread the word while you’re at it, too.

