You can ride Valenzuela City’s new e-shuttles for free this month

The local government unit of Valenzuela City has a treat for its residents this Christmas. In partnership with GET Philippines, the LGU has rolled out eight Comet units in the city, and these electric shuttles will be providing free rides for the entire month of December.

At the moment, the e-shuttles will only be plying the Puregold Valenzuela to SM City North EDSA route, with multiple stops in between. Come January next year, the city government will open more routes all the way to Estancia Mall in Pasig.

To avail themselves of the free rides, commuters must first download the GETPASS app from the Google Play Store or App Store—it comes free of charge for all devices. Fares are paid using points that can be acquired through in-app subscriptions or purchases, and the contactless transactions will be carried out using an app-generated QR code. You can watch this brief explainer for more information

Valenzuela City Comet fares

First 5km – 15 points

5km to 10km – 20 points

10km to 15km – 30 points

15km to 20km – 30 points

20km to 25km – 40 points

25km to 40km – 50 points

These Comet units are the same vehicles that were rolled out in Pasig City at the start of this pandemic. The electric buses are air-conditioned, offer Wi-Fi access, and are PWD-friendly. Each one can ferry up to 30 passengers per trip.

Would you like to see more of these plying the metro in the future?

