Valenzuela no longer lets you settle no-contact apprehension violations over the counter

Here’s another reason to avoid committing traffic violations in Valenzuela City: The local government no longer allows motorists to settle no-contact apprehension program (NCAP) violations over the counter.

Valenzuela City made the announcement over social media earlier today. Moving forward, drivers who receive notices of violations from the LGU’s NCAP must settle their violations on the official Valenzuela City NCAP website.

Previously, motorists were allowed to settle NCAP violations and fines over the counter at United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB) branches. This is no longer an option following the bank’s merger with the Landbank of the Philippines, Valenzuela City says.

In other news, Manila City recently repainted a road marking after it went viral for supposedly being an NCAP trap. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) recently also announced that it is ditching stoplight countdown timers in favor of a more advanced adaptive traffic light system.

Do you think Valenzuela City should find a way to allow drivers to settle NCAP fines over the counter? Or are you fine with paying for these violations online? Let us know in the comments.

