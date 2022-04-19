Victory Liner passengers can earn cashback rewards via PayMaya until May 31

Provincial bus company Victory Liner has entered a new partnership with PayMaya to enable new modes of payment for commuters. Through this tieup, passengers will be able to book trips through the company’s website and pay tickets via PayMaya—or with any e-wallet, debit card, or credit card for that matter.

Victory Liner stations in Baguio, Caloocan, Cubao, Dagupan, Olongapo, Pasay, Sampaloc, Santiago, and Tuguegarao are also equipped with PayMaya One terminals so passengers can scan to pay via PayMaya QR. They can pay for fares using any debit, credit, or prepaid card, too. These terminals are also available at all of Victory Liner’s 23 Drop and Go outlets.

In addition, customers can earn cashback rewards through PayMaya transactions until May 31, 2022. They simply need to pay at least P300 worth of Victory Liner single or round-trip tickets via the company’s website or at any of the nine stations equipped with PayMaya One terminals. Each individual can get up to P50 cashback per transaction and up to P300 in total for the duration of the promo.

“Filipinos deserve a better commuting experience. One way to improve it is by making it easier for people to buy tickets and pay for package deliveries safely with digital payments technology,” said PayMaya president Shailesh Baidwan. “We’re happy to work with Victory Liner to create better experiences for their customers and personnel.”



“Our main goal is to provide a convenient and safe commuting experience, especially with travel and tourism activities picking up, especially this summer,” said Victory Liner president Marivic Hernandez-del Pilar. “One of the best ways is to provide easy and contactless cashless payment options in our channels.”

