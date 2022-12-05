QC implements new zipper lane along Quezon Avenue Westbound

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Quezon City local government have announced more traffic scheme changes to the area surrounding QC Circle. This time, it’s along the westbound side of Quezon Avenue.

In a Facebook post, the DOTr and QC LGU said it has started implementing a new zipper lane along Quezon Avenue Westbound. This will be in effect during weekdays from 6am to 8am.

The new zipper lane spans from the front of the Lung Center and ends at the u-turn slot in front of Providence Hospital. According to the DOTr, this traffic scheme will help authorities “study the possible effects to the current traffic flow along Elliptical Road and Quezon Avenue.” Findings will help the agency and LGU determine the basis for establishing new active and passive transport infrastructure in the area.

The scheme looks very straightforward and only lasts two hours a day, so it shouldn’t take local drivers too long to adjust. Will this have any impact on your daily commute? Let us know in the comments section.

