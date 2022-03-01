Alfa Romeo shows off its 2022 Formula 1 car

The first testing session in Barcelona has already concluded, although for some reason F1 bosses didn’t think it was worth televising. Anyway, after running in full camo on track, Alfa Romeo has now become the final team to reveal its livery, meaning we have a full house of 2022 cars.

Alfa has updated its classic livery for 2022, with more of that glorious red, a bare carbon front wing, and brilliantly black louvers on the side pods. Looks lovely, no? Alfa is also one of the only teams to properly design its new wheel covers.

There’s a shout-out for the Tonale under the retro Alfa script, and the C42 gets a remarkably short wheelbase compared to most of the other cars on the grid. Clever packaging from Alfa?

PHOTO BY Alfa Romeo

“The start of the season is always an exciting time, one in which we see the fruit of the work of hundreds of people over a long period of time,” said Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen team principal Frederic Vasseur. “The C42 is a car we look forward to seeing racing, not just because it is the first we built in this new regulations cycle, one in which racing should be closer and more thrilling, but because we have the utmost confidence in this car helping the team make a big step forward towards the front of the grid.”

“I am impressed by our new car, the C42. I think the livery is really beautiful, the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile did a brilliant job,” said Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas. “It’s my first car at Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN, of course, which makes it special, and I am really looking forward to being on the grid in Bahrain with it.”

“I am fully pumped up for the season and seeing the C42 in the livery in which I will race it definitely makes it real. We are at the beginning of a new era, with new cars and new regulations, and this creates an opportunity for all teams to make progress since we are all starting from scratch,” said Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu. “I can’t wait to be on the grid with this car and work with my team to bring home the results we are targeting together.”

PHOTO BY Alfa Romeo

PHOTO BY Alfa Romeo

PHOTO BY Alfa Romeo

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

