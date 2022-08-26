You can catch the fastest Miatas at Clark this Saturday

The Mazda MX-5 isn’t meant solely for twisty mountain roads, you know—the thing is perfectly capable of holding its own on track as well.

If you’re someone who has yet to see the Mazda Miata pushed to its absolute limit on track, you might be interested in dropping by the Clark International Speedway tomorrow. The place will be hosting the second round of this year’s MSCC Mazda Miata Spec Series, where 20 local drivers will be showing off their racing skills using Mazda’s iconic roadster.

These aren’t just any regular Miatas that will be taking to the track, either. Units taking part in this motorsport event come fitted with racing upgrades like custom exhausts, sport coilovers, chassis braces, racing seats, Sparco competition racing wheels, harnesses, and Rota wheels. Propelling these race cars, though, is Mazda’s stock 2.0-liter Skyactiv-G gasoline engine. This power plant produces 184hp and 205Nm of torque.

In round one, Allan Uy came out on top with a 4.455sec advantage over second-place Paul Henderson Perez. How do you think tomorrow’s race will turn out?

