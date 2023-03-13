The 2023 MSCC Miata Spec Series kicks off on April 15

Mazda Philippines and the Manila Sports Car Club (MSCC) had a great outing last year when it hosted the inaugural MSCC Miata Spec Series, with a total of 20 drivers participating in multiple races across 2022. This year, the competition will be back bigger than ever.

For 2023, the MSCC Miata Spec Series will host 22 racers in track-tuned MX-5s. The races will also be held at two venues: the Clark International Speedway (CIS) and Batangas Racing Circuit (BRC). The season kicks off in April, with the first two legs on April 15 and June 24 to be held at BRC. The next two legs on August 26 and October 28 will be at CIS.

PHOTO BY Niky Tamayo

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

All-new Toyota Wigo gets a healthy power bump over the old model

LTO: Price cap on driving school fees to be set by end of March

“After the success of the MSCC Miata Spec Series last year, we couldn’t wait to get going again this 2023,” shares Mazda Philippines president and CEO Steven Tan. “This one-make format provides a unique opportunity for MSCC members to polish their skills and enjoy the pure essence of driving that only an MX-5 can provide.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Niky Tamayo

Last year’s inaugural champion Allan Uy will be back to defend his title, and he’ll be competing against his closest rivals in Angie Mead King and Tyson Sy. Master Class Champion Windy Imperial and Novice Class Champion Jamal Almario will also be back this year. New racers Red Diwa, Tonypet Albano, and Manny Eduque will be joining the grid.

For the 2023 season, the MX-5s will be powered by Shell fuels and equipped with GT Radial Champiro SX2 tires. Bernard Richards Manufacture (B.R.M.) Chronographes will be the new official timekeeper this year.

Looking forward to watching this year’s races? Check out the full schedule as well as more photos of the cup cars below:

2023 MSCC Miata Spec Series schedule

Leg 1, Races 1 and 2 – April 15, BRC

Leg 2, Races 3 and 4 – June 24, BRC

Leg 3, Races 5 and 6 – August 26, CIS

Leg 4, Races 7 and 8 – October 28, CIS

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Niky Tamayo

PHOTO BY Niky Tamayo

PHOTO BY Niky Tamayo

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓