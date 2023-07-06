The 2024 Formula 1 calendar has 24 races and a regionalized structure

After much paperwork (and literally years of talking about it), Formula 1 has published a ‘regionalized’ 24-race calendar for next season that cuts down on some of its exuberant globetrotting.

Note: Some, not all. The highlights are this: The 2024 campaign will start in Bahrain on March 2nd, followed by the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix a week later.

PHOTO BY LAT Images/Mercedes AMG Petronas

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Both of these are Saturday races, chosen to respect Ramadan, which begins on March 10th next year. The other Saturday race on the calendar is the Las Vegas GP in November.

Meanwhile, Japan and Azerbaijan have effectively switched places to save a few air miles, with the former now set to be held in early April and the latter in September. And the Qatar Grand Prix shifts from its current slot at the start of October to become the penultimate race of the season, allowing it to run back-to-back with the finale in Abu Dhabi.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Look: Around P4-M in cash got scattered on a Cebu highway

McLaren is bringing back its Chrome livery for the British GP this weekend

Oh, and the Chinese Grand Prix—which was last on the calendar in pre-pandemic times—is back.

PHOTO BY F1

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

The thinking is that the reduced travel will reduce the sport’s environmental impact and make it more sustainable as the grid moves toward a fully-sustainable fuel for its already uber-efficient V6 turbos.

2024 Formula 1 calendar:

2024 Bahrain Grand Prix – February 29 to March 2 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – March 7 to 9 2024 Australian Grand Prix – March 22 to 24 2024 Japanese Grand Prix – April 5 to 7 2024 Chinese Grand Prix – April 19 to 21 2024 Miami Grand Prix – May 3 to 5 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – May 17 to 19 2024 Monaco Grand Prix – May 24 to 26 2024 Canadian Grand Prix – June 7 to 9 2024 Spanish Grand Prix – June 21 to 23 2024 Austrian Grand Prix – June 28 to 30 2024 British Grand Prix – July 5 to 7 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix – July 19 to 21 2024 Belgian Grand Prix – July 26 to 28 2024 Dutch Grand Prix – August 23 to 25 2024 Italian Grand Prix – August 30 to September 1 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – September 13 to 15 2024 Singapore Grand Prix – September 20 to 22 2024 United States Grand Prix – October 18 to 20 2024 Mexican Grand Prix – October 25 to 27 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix – November 1 to 3 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix – November 21 to 23 2024 Qatar Grand Prix – November 29 to December 1 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – December 6 to 8

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.