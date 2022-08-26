This is it: Audi will be joining Formula 1 in 2026

Huge (if expected) news: Audi will enter Formula One in 2026 with its own power unit.

Speaking on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix, the German manufacturer finally confirmed its entry into the top tier of global motorsport as was widely rumored following the release of new engine regulations that’ll come into force in the future.

PHOTO BY Audi

Audi’s new engine will be built in its Neuburg center and its entire F1 project will be run by a new company wholly owned by Audi Sport and headed up by Adam Baker. Baker spent three years working at the FIA before joining Audi in 2021.

The team has at this stage only revealed its intention to join as a power unit manufacturer and will announce the “team they will be lining up with in 2026 by the end of the year,” though it is widely tipped to take over the existing Sauber team—currently sponsored by Alfa Romeo—for a full works entry.

More photos of Audi’s Formula 1 racing livery:

