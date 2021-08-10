Audi’s RS Q e-tron spotted flying across the desert in Spain

Audi recently announced its intention to contest the 2022 Dakar Rally, but what it neglected to mention was another intention to send its 671hp RS Q e-tron into outer space. Here are some new pictures of the twin-motor electric rally car testing in Spain. Or should we say flying in Spain.

Unbelievable scenes. The eight-day test near Zaragoza was conducted over “gravel sections of the kind typically used in cross-country rallies,” apparently, and was an “initial functional check” for the car and its three driver teams.

All three got a go at piloting—sorry, driving—the new Dakar contender, with the headline acts confirmed as Stéphane Peterhansel (with co-driver Edouard Boulanger), Mattias Eström (with Emil Bergkvist), and someone called Carlos Sainz (with Lucas Cruz).

Audi said the RS Q e-tron hit 180kph along a 16.9km long gravel section during the test, while temperatures of up to 34 degrees Celsius meant the cooling systems got a good workout too. As did the suspension, judging by how high the thing took off. All in, Audi has so far put in over 1,600km of testing.

A quick recap: the e-tron Dakar car will pack a pair of electric motors pinched from Audi’s 2021 Formula E racer, drawing power from a 50kWh battery. There’s a 2.0-liter DTM motor on board, too, to keep that battery full, and Audi will field three of these 671hp (at least for now, could be more power) RS e-trons in next year's Dakar Rally.

“I’m really happy how the car behaves,” said Sainz after the test. “I had a really good feeling straight away.” Whether that’s because he became Superman for a few seconds remains unclear.

Next stop: the sand dunes.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

