Charles Leclerc messes up Niki Lauda’s Ferrari 312 B3 at Monaco

Formula 1 is proof that things can go awry for even the best racers in the world. Sometimes, regardless of cockpit know-how, s*** happens.

Just pray you don’t end up barreling straight towards the barriers inside a priceless classic like poor Charles Leclerc did in Monaco recently.

The current Formula 1 points leader was enjoying himself behind the wheel of Niki Lauda’s 1974 Ferrari 312 B3—an irreplaceable piece of motorsport history—on the Monte Carlo circuit when he spun out ahead of a corner several minutes into the drive and headed tail-first towards a nearby barrier. Watch:

Charles Leclerc spins out at Monaco

Tough luck. While Leclerc was unscathed, the same could not be said of the ex-Lauda Ferrari, which had its rear end and wing ruined. Leclerc took to Twitter following the incident to share his disappointment.

“When you thought you already had all the bad luck of the world in Monaco, and you lose the brakes into rascasse with one of the most iconic historical Ferrari Formula 1 car,” Leclerc tweeted to his followers.

So, the brakes then, huh? You hate to see it, but it is what it is.

Seeing a classic like that crumple is a painful watch, but we reckon no one is more frustrated with what transpired than Leclerc himself. Think Lauda’s ride will be returned to its former glory?

