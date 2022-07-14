Daniel Ricciardo reaffirms commitment to McLaren until end of 2023

Things haven’t exactly gone to plan for Daniel Ricciardo since he joined McLaren ahead of the 2021 Formula 1 season. The 33-year-old did pick up that remarkable win at the Italian Grand Prix last year—McLaren’s first race win since 2012—but most of the time he has played second fiddle to his teammate Lando Norris. That’s got to hurt.

It’s no surprise that rumors have been circulating about the Australian potentially leaving the team (and perhaps F1 completely) at the end of this season, then. Said rumors are also compounded by the fact McLaren now has a raft of top drivers on its books in order to compete in IndyCar, Formula E, and Extreme E as well as F1.

In fact, IndyCar ace Colton Herta has just completed his first test in McLaren’s 2021 F1 car and yesterday McLaren Racing announced it had signed the 2021 IndyCar champ Alex Palou, although it didn’t say which series he would compete in.

Doesn’t look like it’ll be F1 just yet though, because Ricciardo has now taken to Twitter to confirm that he will remain with McLaren until the end of 2023, when his current contract expires.

PHOTO BY McLaren Racing

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com.

