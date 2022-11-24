Daniel Ricciardo returns to Red Bull for 2023 F1 season

News from the Formula 1 circus ahead of the winter break: Daniel Ricciardo has rejoined Red Bull as reserve driver for the 2023 season.

We say ‘reserve driver,’ but Red Bull of course refers to Danny Ric as its new ‘third driver’ with the Aussie set to conduct testing and simulator work as well as ‘commercial activity’ next season.

“The smile says it all, I’m truly excited to be coming back home to Oracle Red Bull Racing as their Third Driver in 2023,” said Ricciardo, who drove for Toro Rosso in 2012 and 2013, before moving to Red Bull for the 2014 season. That year he finished third in the World Championship and won in Montreal and Budapest, and he would go on to drive for Red Bull until his move to Renault for the 2019 season.

“I already have so many fond memories of my time here, but the welcome from Christian, Dr. Marko and the entire team is something I’m sincerely appreciative of,” said Ricciardo. “For me personally, the ability to contribute to and be surrounded by the best team in F1 is hugely appealing, whilst also giving me some time to recharge and refocus.”

This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

