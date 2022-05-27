This indoor electric go-kart track is now offering lessons to aspiring racers

In the Philippines, it isn’t uncommon for motorists to learn how to drive during their early teens. There’s just one problem with this: It’s kind of illegal. Yeah, you have to be at least 17 years old to get behind the wheel with a student permit around these parts.

You know what isn’t illegal before you’re 17? Racing go-karts. EKartRaceway, the indoor electric go-kart track inside SM City North EDSA, is now offering lessons to young aspiring racers.

The track’s student program will start on June 1, 2022. If you’re interested, you can reserve a slot by sending your name, age, and preferred dates to ekartraceway@gmail.com.

EKartRaceway karting lessons

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Prices of pickups, motorcycles, MVUC poised to increase under proposed DOF tax reforms

DOF proposal includes P1 hike for petroleum excise tax, imposition of carbon tax

The Cadet driving school for beginners costs P2,900 per person. Sessions are held every Wednesday morning from 10am to 11:30am. The fee is inclusive of three driving sessions escorted by the track’s staff, as well as a sit-down inside a classroom for instructions.

Junior Racing Clinics, meanwhile, take place on Thursdays from 7pm to 8:30pm. The rate for this class is P3,900 per person, inclusive of three practice sessions, a sit-down class, and coaching from a certified instructor. Yearly members of EKartRaceway can also avail of discounts on monthly race sanctions.

By the way, slots for these classes are limited. If you’re interested, book as soon as you can. Just a friendly warning, though: Cancelling your session on the day it’s scheduled will result in 30% of your fee being forfeited.

Continue reading below ↓

So, how young do you think is too young to get behind the wheel? Let us know in the comments.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.