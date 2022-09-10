Ferrari’s F1 cars will look a bit more yellow at the Monza GP

Ferrari will run a special livery at the Italian Grand Prix this weekend, in order to distract fans from its dismal run of recent race results. Wait, correction: to celebrate its 75th anniversary in front of its adoring fans. That’s more like it.

Yep, 2022 marks 75 years of Ferrari, and it also happens to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the temple of speed that is Monza.

The F1-75 livery, therefore, gets splashings of yellow and black in a nod to the firm’s history. Check out the iconic Ferrari lettering on the rear wing in the gallery. Looks cool, right?

Why yellow? It was the color Enzo Ferrari chose before the International Association of Recognised Automobile Clubs (catchy name, eh?) decreed that red should be the official colour of Italian racing cars. So think of it as Ferrari’s away strip, then.

Drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will also wear yellow race suits and helmets this weekend, and there’ll be plenty of yellow flourishes throughout the paddock too.

Do you like the look? And more importantly, will it help Ferrari get back to the top step of the podium for the first time since Austria? We shall see…

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

