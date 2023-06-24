The Ford Mustang GT3 race car looks angry and ready to rock

Ford is all set to get back into GT3 racing, and it’ll do it with this supremely angry Mustang Dark Horse-based race car.

Yep, this is the new Mustang GT3, which comes complete with an enlarged 5.4-litre Coyote V8 engine and a monstrous swan neck rear wing. That’s just the start of the bonkers aero package too – just check out the carbon fibre-filled front end and that giant rear diffuser.

PHOTO BY Ford

The Mustang will start competing in GT3 races in 2024, with Ford’s World Rally Championship partner M-Sport building the engines and Multimatic – builders of the most recent Ford GT – putting the cars together and supporting race teams.

PHOTO BY Ford

The first of those customer teams will be the German outfit Proton Competition, which plans to run two Mustang GT3s in the FIA World Endurance championship next year. That of course means that Ford will be back at the 24 Hours of Le Mans thanks to the new class rules that begin in 2024.

PHOTO BY Ford



Sounds like Ford boss Jim Farley is rather happy about that: “Ford and Le Mans are bound together by history. And now we’re coming back to the most dramatic, most rewarding and most important race in the world. It is not Ford versus Ferrari anymore. It is Ford versus everyone. Going back to Le Mans is the beginning of building a global motorsports business with Mustang, just like we are doing with Bronco and Raptor off-road.”

PHOTO BY Ford

Ford took the opportunity of the new GT3’s unveiling to also reveal a new, simplified Ford Performance logo. Seen on the side of the Mustang, it’ll apparently appear on all of its race cars from this point on.

PHOTO BY Ford

Oh, and there will be a two-car Ford factory team that’ll compete in IMSA’s GTD Pro class too, kicking off with the 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Note: This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.