Report: Formula 2 driver loses license after hitting 179kph on a 50kph street

Frankly, this makes Lewis Hamilton’s joy ride behind the wheel of a Nissan GT-R in Japan look tame.

According to a recent report by motorsport.com, Formula 2 racer Amaury Cordeel lost his driver’s license after being found guilty of speeding in his hometown of Thames, Brussels in 2020. Reportedly, footage of him committing the violation was also uploaded to TikTok.

“Come on. The dude is a race car driver. Let him drive.”

Yeah, he was recorded driving 179kph on a public road with a 50kph speed limit. So, how about no?

Reportedly, this isn’t Cordeel’s first time being charged for driving too fast, either. Motorsports.com added that he was charged with hitting 300kph in a separate case, too.

While Cordeel lost his license, he’ll be able to get back behind the wheel in six months. He has also been fined €3,600 (P211,000) for his actions.

Formula 2 CEO Bruno Michel is already aware of Cordeel’s guilty verdict and says the matter needs to be discussed with the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA).

“It's probably something that will have to be discussed with the FIA, to see how to deal with it and whether to do anything special. We can't ignore that fact, that's for sure. I don't can't really answer your question, but it's something we definitely need to discuss with the FIA, to see how to handle it,” he reportedly said.

This is definitely a bad look for the sport. Do you think the punishment fits the crime here, or should Cordeel have faced a stiffer penalty?