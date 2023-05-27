McLaren flexes its Monaco wins this weekend with new ‘Triple Crown’ livery

McLaren has form with special Monaco liveries (recall this lovely Gulf effort from two years ago), and on this evidence it’s come up with another hit for this weekend’s race.

Looks sharp, no? McLaren is calling it the Triple Crown livery, in reference to motorsport’s three most prestigious races. You guessed it, the Monaco GP, the Indy 500, and Le Mans.

And McLaren has won them all, of course: it took the chequered flag at Indy in 1974 with Johnny Rutherford at the wheel, then claimed Monaco 10 years later as Alain Prost led the field home in 1984.

Le Mans was the final piece of the puzzle, with JJ Lehto, Yannick Dalmas, and Masanori Sekiya delivering victory at the first time of asking for McLaren in 1995.

PHOTO BY McLaren Racing

The three colors you see on the MCL60 above are in reference to those maiden wins: the papaya at the rear is a nod to Rutherford’s M16C/D, the white to Prost’s MP4/2, and the black to the La Sarthe-conquering F1 GTR.

PHOTO BY McLaren Racing

Meanwhile, each of the four cars that McLaren has successfully qualified for this weekend’s 107th running of the Indy 500 will carry a special livery of their own.



“Having achieved the greatest accomplishment in motorsport by completing the Triple Crown, we are proud to celebrate the rich history of McLaren Racing with a special livery at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix,” said CEO Zak Brown. “In line with our 60th-anniversary celebrations and honoring the legacy of Bruce McLaren, the unique livery pays homage to the three victories which form the Triple Crown accolade.”

Meanwhile, Lando Norris—who finished on the podium in Monaco in 2021—said the team would be “racing hard in a great-looking car,” while Oscar Piastri added: “I will feel incredibly proud lining up on the grid in the MCL60.”

For McLaren’s sake, let’s hope the new outfit inspires some more speed in qualifying. Might explain why the team is keeping it for the Spanish GP the following week too...

More photos of McLaren Racing’s new Triple Crown livery:

PHOTO BY McLaren Racing

PHOTO BY McLaren Racing

PHOTO BY McLaren Racing

PHOTO BY McLaren Racing

PHOTO BY McLaren Racing

PHOTO BY McLaren Racing

PHOTO BY McLaren Racing

PHOTO BY McLaren Racing

