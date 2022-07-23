Michael Schumacher’s 1998 Ferrari F300 is going up for auction

Though Michael Schumacher ultimately lost out to Mika Hakkinen—the opponent he most respected—that year, the Ferrari legend still recorded six race victories in the 1998 Formula 1 season. Four of them came via this: the 3.0-liter V10-engined, 800bhp F300.

For the first time in its history, the F300 is now being publicly offered for sale at RM Sotheby’s Monterey auction next month. And considering it’s a) a red Ferrari, b) been driven by Michael Schumacher, and c) a bonafide race-winning car, it’s gonna be expensive.

About those race wins. This car’s chassis number reads 187, and Schuey’s first victory in the 187 came at the Canadian GP, where he recorded victory by a whopping 16 seconds. Fastest lap, too. Next on the win list were the French and British GPs—the latter adding some spice into the ’98 season of course—while the final win in 187 came at the Italian GP.

Ferrari kept hold of chassis 187 until September 1999, at which point it was sold privately—and directly—to a customer who’s kept it ever since. It’s still in the same used condition, and the car’s literally never been restored or changed from its 1998 spec.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

