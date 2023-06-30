Get ready for the new season of the Toyota Vios Cup this weekend

Another year, and another new season of the Toyota Vios Cup is upon us. The first round of races kicks off this weekend, Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Clark International Speedway. The new season also features a new round of celebrities and online personalities who will take on the Autocross Challenge in between the races.

Online stars Macoy Dubs and Genesis Redido will be joining the Autocross Challenge this year, along with cyclist Ezra Domingo, and sportscaster Apple David. Megan Young also joins the roster this season. TGR Vios Cup is also welcoming back past Vios Cup Autocross racers, Reph Bangsil, model Arianne Bautista, and beauty queen Carla Lizardo.

Completing the Season 2023 Autocross racers lineup are previous season Autocross champ Migy Romulo, and fellow 2022 crowd favorites Benedict Cua, Bianca Yao and Lexi Mendiola.

There are also some movements in the celebrity circuit racers. Actor Enzo Pineda, a Toyota Vios Cup Autocross alum is now part of the Circuit Promotional Class. Vios Cup veteran, Troy Montero, is back in the speedway as one of the Super Sporting Class racers.

This year’s Vios Cup has a twist in store for the racers. Aside from the usual circuit format, the third round will be a special one for all. It will be a test of durability for the cars and stamina for the drivers as endurance racing will be featured in the third leg.

