This is what Red Bull’s F1 car will look like in 2023

We were so caught up in the news that Ford will become a technical partner of Red Bull from 2026, we almost forgot that the team was launching its 2023 livery in New York.

Anyway, here it is. And it looks like… every other Red Bull F1 car that’s been launched in the last decade and beyond. Ah well, the best-looking car on the grid is the one that takes the chequered flag, right? And Red Bull did that rather a lot last year.

Whether or not that trend will continue remains to be seen: we’ve no doubt that the images above have been carefully doctored to prevent rival teams prying on all of Adrian Newey’s aerodynamic innovations over the winter. Hopefully, we get a better look when pre-season testing gets underway later this month.

The team’s driver line-up for 2023 remains unchanged, so it’ll be two-time world champion Max Verstappen lining up alongside Sergio Perez. The Mexican will be hoping he can mount more of a challenge against the prolific Dutchman, and knows that if he doesn’t, Red Bull has a certain Mr. Ricciardo waiting in the wings…

One exciting bit of news is that Red Bull plans to hold a competition for fans to design three liveries for it to run at the US races this year, so there’ll be something special on the way for Miami, Austin, and the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.





Haas became the first team to reveal its colors for 2023 earlier this week, while the rest of the field will follow suit over the coming fortnight, starting with Williams on Monday.

Which one are we looking forward to most, folks?

More photos of the Red Bull RB19:

