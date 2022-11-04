This has to be one of the craziest overtakes in motorsport…ever

The videos and multiple camera angles have been doing the rounds on social media since Sunday evening, but if we’re honest Ross Chastain’s glorious video game-inspired final lap wall-ride overtake has yet to sink in.

If you’ve absolutely no idea what we’re talking about, just watch the incredible move in the Tweet below…

That was of course the final lap of NASCAR’s Xfinity 500 this weekend, with Chastain needing to overtake Denny Hamlin (who was five places further up the order) to secure a spot in the next round of the playoffs. As you can see, he just pips Hamlin’s number 11 Toyota to the line. Incredible.

The Trackhouse Racing driver said after the race that he had learnt the full-throttle move playing NASCAR 2005 on his GameCube growing up, and that he had put his Chevrolet Camaro into fifth gear and committed – not really knowing what would happen.

And just check out some of the reactions from Chastain’s fellow drivers and their team members on the radio while they saw what was unfolding…

Of course, not everyone was sold on the move, with Ryan Blaney questioning it and Kyle Larson describing it as “embarrassing.”

So, let us know what you think in the comments below please folks…

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

