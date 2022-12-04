Racing News

F1: The Chinese Grand Prix has been cancelled (again)

What will replace it?
by Joe Holding | 9 hours ago
Chinese Grand Prix cancelled again
PHOTO: Formula 1

As expected, F1 has confirmed that the Chinese Grand Prix will not take place in 2023 'due to the ongoing difficulties' posed by Covid-19 in the country.

While the rest of the world has largely moved away from lockdowns and international travel restrictions, China… hasn’t. Hence the large-scale protests in the news in recent weeks.

F1 bosses have therefore concluded that the Chinese Grand Prix poses too much of a risk, and so it’ll be absent from the schedule for a fourth season in a row.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
The new Parklinks Bridge connecting Pasig City, Quezon City has been unveiled
SMC’s Seamless Southern Tollways project seeks to reduce stops for motorists

It had been due to take place on April 16, a fortnight after the Australian Grand Prix and two weeks before the sport’s visit to Baku. But its absence means there’s now a month-long gap in the calendar just three races into the 2023 season, and F1 is ‘assessing alternative options to replace the slot’ with another race.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Where do you want Verstappen, Hamilton, Leclerc and co to go, folks? Turkey? Portugal? The (figure-of-eight-shaped) TG test track? Ideas below please.

This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Recommended Videos
Read Next
Changan expands PH lineup with introduction of Uni-T, Uni-K crossovers
View other articles about:
Recommended Videos
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Formula 1

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱