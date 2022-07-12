This year’s Toyota Gazoo Racing Vios Cup is officially underway

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) officially kicked off the 2022 Toyota Gazoo Racing Vios Cup this month. During the first race weekend, media personnel, celebrities, and influencers came together to participate in all the action.

“The TGR Vios Cup is our way of celebrating our ever-growing racing community. We are thankful to our races and racing teams for showing the Gazoo Racing spirit, especially in this challenging times,” said TMP president Atsuhiro Okamoto. “We hope this year’s season will continue to give the drive to race your ambition.”

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Confirmed: Toyota Lite Ace to be launched in PH on July 15, will start at P570k

A new Suzuki scooter will land in PH this month

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In the Circuit Championship, bagging home the wins in the Super Sporting Class were John Dizon of Obengers Team, Iñigo Anton of Toyota North EDSA-Obengers Team, and Darryl de Leon of Toyota Marilao Obengers Team. Celebrity Troy Montero from Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippines won the Sporting Class followed by Royce Sarmiento of RMS Cars Racing Team and Joaquin Garrido of Toyota Otis-Obengers Racing Team. In the promotional class, emerging victorious was Alain Alzona of Alzona Racing Team-Toyota Team General Santos followed by Alan Placios and Ian Robles from Toyota Cebu.

As for the Autocross Challenge, Benedict Cua took home the win in the Influencer Promotional Class, Gino Quillamor in the Influencer Sporting Class, AutoIndustriya’s Jam Lacuna in the Sporting Class, and YugaAuto’s Pablo Salapantan in the Promotional Class. The Toyota Gazoo Racing Gran Turismo Cup was also held during the kickoff weekend, and sim-racer Russel Reyes took home the win in the GT Cup Autocross Challenge.

Continue reading below ↓

Legs 2 and 3 of the 2022 Toyota Gazoo Racing Vios Cup are happening in August and November, respectively. You can check out some of the photos from the first leg below.

More photos from the first leg of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Vios Cup:

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.