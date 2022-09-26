These Toyota GR GT Cup racers are representing our country in the Asia regionals

Season three of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Gran Turismo Cup (GR GT Cup) has come to a close in the Philippines. Now, we finally know who will be representing the country in the Asia regionals next month.

For the Sporting class, Toyota GR Vios Cup veteran and champion Estefano Rivera took the top spot. Rivera was followed by fellow racers Russel Reyes and Jether Miole in second and third, respectively.

Taking first place in the competition’s promotional class, meanwhile, was e-racer Topher Tejada. Matthew Spencer Ang finished in second place, while Aaron Christian Asence ended up in third.

The results were decided following an intense series of races on the Suzuka Circuit Speedway and Fuji International Speedway. Racers were behind the wheel of the Toyota GR Yaris and GR Supra.

Rivera, Reyes, and Tejada will be representing Team Toyota Philippines when the Asia regionals kick off on October 9. There will be a live broadcast of the event on the Toyota Motor Philippines and Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippines official Facebook pages at 6pm, so you can cheer them on from the convenience of your laptops or mobile devices.

The three PH representatives will be taking on the best e-racers Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, and Malaysia have to offer, so they’ll need all the support they can get. Will you be tuning in?

