Harley-Davidson’s limited-edition retro e-bike is a thing of beauty

This is called the Serial 1 MOSH/TRIBUTE
by Leandre Grecia | 3 hours ago
PHOTO: Harley-Davidson

When Harley-Davidson first revealed its set of e-bikes under its new Serial 1 sub-brand, we thought the motorcycle manufacturer was dropping the vintage look of its electrified bicycles altogether. That doesn’t seem to be the case, though.

Harley has now launched a limited-edition version of its first e-bike, and it looks exactly like that two-wheeler that the brand first showed us. This is the Serial 1 MOSH/TRIBUTE, inspired by the first HD motorcycle.

It sports a gloss black frame with white Schwalbe Super Moto-X tires. It also features a hand-crafted, honey-colored leather saddle with matching grips with a stamped-brass shield mounted on the headlamp up front. The largest version of the bike weighs 21.9kg, and it can carry a load of up to 128kg.

The MOSH/TRIBUTE packs an easy-to-remove 529Wh lithium-ion battery that promises a range of 55-170km of assisted range depending on usage, ride modes, and terrain. Power is delivered by a belt-driven, mid-mounted Brose S MAG motor that produces 90Nm of torque.

The motor can provide pedal assistance only up to 32kph. The different ride modes available, meanwhile, are Eco, Tour, Sport, and Boost, each tailor-fit for different road conditions and performance.

Like the brand’s other bikes, this one doesn’t come cheap—it carries a $5,999 (P300,000) price tag. While this is only a special-edition model limited to just 650 units, at least we still get to see the finished product of Harley’s retro e-bike. So, do you think Harley-Davidson should build more of these?

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

