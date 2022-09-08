The iPhone 14 has a feature or two that might make its lofty price worth it

With a base price of P56,990 and a top-end model with all the bells and whistles costing as much as P109,990, the iPhone 14 is by no means affordable. That said, the device has at least one feature that, when used, may make the price tag worth it.

Crash Detection on the iPhone 14 is now capable of sensing severe accidents using the phone’s accelerometer, and gyroscope, and by detecting G-force measurements. The barometer also reads cabin pressure, while the microphone can recognize loud noises created by car crashes.

The device can now detect up to 256Gs and, if it determines you have figured in a crash and are unable to use your device, will automatically contact emergency services. The algorithm Apple is using for this feature has also been trained using “over a million hours of real-world driving and crash record data” to ensure the feature works correctly.

Emergency SOS, meanwhile, should come in handy if you ever run into an accident in an area without cellular or satellite coverage.

The feature allows users to connect directly to a satellite, sharing their location and connecting them to emergency services. Apple says this should come in handy for users who like going camping or partaking in other off-grid activities.

Sure, the iPhone 14 is pricy—but in a matter of life and death, we figure we’d rather have spent the premium to have a device with these tricks on hand. Would you purchase the iPhone 14 just for these emergency features?

