MPT DriveHub app to offer on-demand roadside assistance nationwide in the future

Metro Pacific Tollways (MPTC) through its MPT Mobility arm launched the MPT DriveHub app back in March 2022. It’s come a long way since, with more than half a million registered users to date.

In a recent meeting with MPTC and MPT South, we got to chat with MPT Mobility AVP – Head of Operations Gines Barot. He shared some of the plans that the company has for the app in the future.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Will the next-gen Toyota Innova be called ‘Zenix’ in PH?

The Mitsubishi Lancer is still (somehow) hanging on in Taiwan

One of those is to enable an in-app, on-demand roadside assistance feature. Unlike the emergency assistance feature that’s currently available, this one will cover areas outside the MPTC-operated expressways. This upcoming feature will work like ride-hailing apps, wherein users will be able to identify where the rescue will be coming from and track its location real-time.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In addition to this, the app will allow motorists to avail CPTL or comprehensive insurance in the future. It will also offer pre-booking of parking services in the metro as initially planned. There will also be a marketplace feature for car parts and accessories and even secondhand cars. An EV charging locator is also in the pipeline.

PHOTO BY MPTC

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

These are quite the big plans the company has for its app. Any MPT DriveHub users here? How will features like these improve your overall driving experience? Chime in through the comments.