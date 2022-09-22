Logitech’s new pro-grade racing wheel and pedals will cost you a pretty penny

Logitech loyals, we hope you’ve been saving up—because if your rig isn’t due for an upgrade, it will be after you see the latest the brand’s gaming department has to offer.

The company has just announced its new line of “professional-grade” racing peripherals: The Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel and Pro Racing Pedals. As the names imply, these products are aimed toward appeasing serious sim racers. And frankly? They damn well better given their price.

PHOTO BY Logitech

The racing wheel will set you back a cool $999 (P58,000), while the pedal sets carries a $349 (P20,000) price tag—a massive jump in cost compared to the company’s other similar offerings.

To justify the cost, the wheel is equipped with magnetic paddle shifters, a quick-release mounting system, and customizable settings display. Logitech says its TrueForce feedback technology and Direct Drive motor will provide “unrivaled racing realism with higher frequencies of response than ever.”

PHOTO BY Logitech

The pedal set, meanwhile, is customizable, features pressure detection, and boasts a modular design that allows each pedal to be adjusted horizontally in order to provide each driver with their ideal pedal spacing.

The Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel and Pro Racing Pedals are compatible with the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PCs. They’re already available on Logitech’s official website.

Hey, Christmas is right around the corner, right? Why not treat your rig to something a little more special this year? Do you think the features justify the price here?

Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel and pedals

