Advanced booking and payment of parking slots in Makati to roll out soon via Dibz app

Parking has always been an issue for motorists in Metro Manila. Even if you’re willing to pay the price for a secured slot, you’d have to find an available one first, which is already a problem in and of itself.

Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), for its part, wants to eliminate all that hassle through a new smart parking system called Dibz. The mobile app allows motorists to book and pay for their slots in advance, taking out the need to go around parking areas only to end up in a not-so-ideal spot.

Dibz will soon be rolled out in Makati City, specifically at the Dela Rosa 1, Dela Rosa 2, and Valero parking lots. At the same time, Dibz has announced that it is now the official valet parking service operator of SM North EDSA, Mall of Asia, and Aura as well as Ayala Malls Feliz and Manila Bay.

The rollout of the new Dibz app is part of MPTC’s innovation arm MPT Mobility’s recent integration of eight operating units under its umbrella. The other units include Byahe, Spot On advertising, Easytrip Services Corporation, and MPT DriveHub.

“MPT Mobility plays a vital role in improving Filipinos’ travel experience with technology-driven products and services,” MPTC president and CEO Rodrigo E. Franco. “We are pleased to showcase what the group has in store through its eight operating units—a union of strategic partnerships, plans, and projects that embody truly innovative solutions or INNOVOLUTION.”

