‘Need for Speed: Unbound’ to feature graffiti-inspired visuals, hip-hop soundtrack

Some say that Need for Speed isn’t what it used to be. That said, the franchise is still a decent way to burn time if you’re looking for something more arcade-like to play out your deepest street racing fantasies.

The latest installment in the video game franchise has been titled Need for Speed: Unbound and is set to release in December 2022. By the looks of it, the title doesn’t plan to take itself too seriously and is going with a colorful new visual style inspired by graffiti culture.

EA Games also says that the title will have a hip-hop soundtrack featuring the likes of A$AP Rocky and AWGE with hints of techno and trap music.

PHOTO BY EA Games

Most importantly, the game will have an extensive list of vehicles for players to enjoy—everything from the Aston Martin DB11 and older-generation BMW M3s to classic Bel Airs and the Ford F-150 Raptor. There are 143 drivable vehicles in total, and you can check them all out here.

Are we getting our hopes up? Perhaps. We should probably temper our expectations, though, considering the franchise has been a bit hit-or-miss the past couple of years. So, are you excited about this?

More images of Need for Speed: Unbound

PHOTO BY EA Games

PHOTO BY EA Games

PHOTO BY EA Games

