Nissan is using brain analytics to develop optimized training for racing drivers

Nissan is now using its advanced technologies not just for building automobiles, but also for developing optimized training programs for racing drivers.

The carmaker just launched the ‘Nissan Brain to Performance’ program that uses advanced brain imaging and analytics tech to determine the “anatomical specifics” of high-performance drivers. The results gathered will enable Nissan to create a driver training program specifically designed to improve performance.

The program will entail detailed analysis and testing of the brain functions of their Formula E drivers Sebastien Buemi and Oliver Rowland, and compare them with that of average, non-professional drivers. Participants will perform various tasks using driving simulators while their brains are monitored and activity is recorded.

PHOTO BY Nissan

“At Nissan, we dare to do what others don’t. With this groundbreaking program, we aim to understand our race drivers’ brain functions like never before and push the boundaries of on-track performance in Formula E,” said Nissan global motorsports director Tommaso Volpe. “What if, through advanced brain function analysis and training, we could help make our drivers perform better? Every tenth of a second counts in Formula E, so we’re excited to see how our cutting-edge Nissan research team can enhance Seb and Oli’s already high-performing brain functionality.”

Ultimately, Nissan also aims to use this new training program to enhance general driving skills, and eventually utilize it to inform its future EV development.

“Our brains are incredibly powerful. Without us realizing it, they perform a multitude of critical functions every second we drive our cars,” said Lucian Gheorghe, a leader in the field of brain analysis and training. “Our highly trained and experienced Nissan Formula E drivers perform these functions under intense pressure and at great speed as they constantly search for faster lap times.”

“Our new Nissan Brain to Performance program seeks to understand what it is about their brains’ electrical activity that enables them to do what they do. Then, if we can, we’d like to help them further improve their performance through bespoke brain training. In the future, could our cutting-edge research help improve the driving skills of the average driver, and inform the development of our road-going EVs? We hope so.”

PHOTO BY Nissan

