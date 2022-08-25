Power Mac Center has a sweet trade-in promo for those upgrading to a new iPhone

In case you still aren’t aware, the iPhone 14 is coming soon—which means you’re likely to find some pretty neat deals on older-generation iPhones during the lead-up to the launch.

Power Mac Center, for example, is holding its UpTrade Festival trade-in promo across all of its branches nationwide. Through this, buyers can trade in an older iPhone, or even an older Android device, to get sweet discounts on select accessory bundles to go with a brand-new iPhone.

Buyers who avail of the UpTrade Festival deals at Power Mac Center or The Loop PH branch can get up to 20% off Apple-branded iPhone cases and 20W USB-C power adapters. A 30% discount is also available for other premium-branded iPhone accessories.

Considering the price of a brand-new iPhone (even older-generation ones), you’ll likely be looking to save as much as you can when it comes to buying accessories. This promo is a great way to do exactly that.

The UpTrade Festival will only last until August 31, 2022. Will you be availing of this deal?

Power Mac Center UpTrade Festival

