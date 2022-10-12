A Chinese-made flying car called the XPeng X2 just took flight in Dubai

While nowhere near being ready for public use, flying cars are no longer something out of science fiction. Plenty of companies are already busy trying to become the first to make the technology viable. Still, it’s quite the sight to see them showing off out in the open.

In Dubai, a Chinese-built flying car called the XPeng X2 recently took flight after completing its risk assessment and receiving a flying permit from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA).

PHOTO BY XPeng Aeroht

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

It was the vehicle’s first-ever public display, and more than 150 spectators were present for the milestone. Viewers were treated to the sight of the XPeng 2 showing off and using the Dubai skyline as its backdrop.

MORE STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

MMDA: Motorcycle groups clamor for dedicated lanes on EDSA, Commonwealth Ave.

How you like that: Porsche has built a custom Taycan for Jennie Kim

“XPeng X2's public display in Dubai represents a significant milestone for XPeng Aeroht and the international achievement of flying cars,” XPeng president Brian Gu said in a statement.

PHOTO BY XPeng Aeroht

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

“Dubai is a world-renowned ‘City of Innovation,’ which is the reason we decided to hold the X2 first public flight event here. Today's flight is a major step in XPeng’s exploration of future mobility,” he added.

The XPeng X2 can sit up to two passengers and runs entirely on electricity. The vehicle can also run autonomously and features a build made of carbon fiber. Its manufacturer says it will be suitable for low-altitude city flights and short-distance trips like tours and medical transport.



Again, this tech still has a long way to go before being put to real use. Think we’ll live to see the day these things are being sold in dealerships?

More images of the XPeng X2

PHOTO BY XPeng Aeroht

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY XPeng Aeroht

PHOTO BY XPeng Aeroht

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.