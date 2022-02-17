Specs, prices, features: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Kia Carnival

If you’re talking family vehicles, usually the first couple of models to come to mind—at least in the Philippine market—are midsize SUVs or large vans like the Toyota Hiace. That’s fine, considering those are two of the most popular segments within our borders. Frankly, we think the Kia Carnival should be in the mix as well.

The minivan is a relatively underrated segment around these parts, and as such, the Carnival flew somewhat under the radar in years past. We don’t think this will be the case with the all-new version, though, thanks to its rugged SUV-like design and quality interior.

Good news if the latest iteration of the minivan caught your attention last year: Kia Philippines has just launched the 2022 Kia Carnival locally. Now, let’s take a quick look at what our market is getting.

Variants and prices

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

Only two variants of the 2022 Kia Carnival will be available in the Philippine market. The Carnival SX 8AT is available at launch, while the Carnival EX 8AT will arrive sometime in March. Check out the prices below:

2022 Kia Carnival

Kia Carnival SX 8AT –P2,988,000 Kia Carnival EX 8AT – P2,540,000

Exterior

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

Like we said, the all-new Kia Carnival features a design that’s reminiscent of an SUV. A broad front-end and shoulder give off a relatively dominating stance, while an intricate chrome grille that meshes in seamlessly with the headlights that flank it convey a sense of style few other minivans possess.

We’re particular fans of the sharp daytime running lights up front, and the minimalist rear flaunts a futuristic unified taillight design as well. Overall, the exterior isn’t what you’d expect of a minivan, and we mean this in a good way.

Interior

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

The cabin in the 2022 Kia Carnival is undoubtedly the most premium the nameplate’s interior has ever been. There’s an attractive mix of light and dark materials, and the application of piano black plastic is actually rather nice—which is good, considering the dashboard and doors feature so much of the stuff. Some stylish faux metal trim on the dash and center console add a nice bit of contrast to the look, too.

The second row of the minivan is made up of a pair of captain’s chairs (always a welcome setup for long rides), while the third row can seat three individuals and even fold down flat into the floor to maximize the rear’s cargo area. There’s a good amount of space here, and large windows and a sunroof make the interior feel even roomier.

Engine and specs

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

Local carnival units come equipped with a 2.2-liter CRDi turbodiesel engine with an output of 199hp and 440Nm of torque. This comes paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Compared to other markets, the Philippines gets slim pickings in this department. Units abroad can also come with a 3.5-liter gasoline direct-injection (GDi) V6 mill with 290hp and 355Nm or a 3.5-liter multi-point injection V6 with 268hp and 332Nm.

Extra features

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

There’s a lot to take in here. The driver’s seat features power adjustment with either 10- or 12-way memory (depending on your variant), while the front passenger seat gets eight-way power adjustment. The second-row captain’s chairs, meanwhile, come equipped with heating and cooling and are flanked by windows with sunshades. Units get three-zone climate control, as well as power sliding doors and tailgate.

On the tech side of things, there’s an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility paired with a six-speaker sound setup, voice control, and an electronic parking brake. Higher-end units come with a wireless phone charger.

Safety-wise, a rear camera with guide lines, blind-spot detection, front and rear parking sensors, and six airbags come as standard. Features like collision-avoidance assist, lane-keep assist, and safe-exit assist for the sliding doors are reserved for higher-end units only.

More photos of the 2022 Kia Carnival

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

