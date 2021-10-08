Specs, variants, prices: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Nissan Almera

Nissan Philippines (NPI) is on a roll this year. After launching the refreshed Navara, the Leaf, and most recently, the new Terra, the carmaker has now officially introduced the all-new Almera.

“The all-new Almera is the smart and stylish sedan that first-time owners, growing families, and young professionals can trust,” says NPI president and managing director Atsushi Najima. “As part of Nissan’s transformation plan in the Philippines, we are offering a unique and exciting challenger in the competitive passenger car segment.”

If you want to learn more about the 2022 Nissan Almera, then read on. Here’s everything you need to know about the next-generation subcompact sedan.

Variants and prices

The Almera lands in our market with four variants—two sporting a manual gearbox and the other two with CVTs, all of which pack the same engines (more on that later). The range starts at P728,000 and tops out at P1,098,000. VE and VL N-Sport variants all come with a five-year warranty upon purchase. You can check out the full price list below.

2022 Nissan Almera

Nissan Almera 1.0 EL Turbo MT – P728,000 Nissan Almera 1.0 VE Turbo MT – P938,000 Nissan Almera 1.0 VE Turbo CVT – P998,000 Nissan Almera 1.0 VL Turbo N-Sport CVT – P1,098,000

Exterior

The all-new Almera bears a pair of sharp new headlights to go with a new V-Motion grille up front. The front fascia has basically been overhauled, and it’s a huge style upgrade from its predecessor. The rear also gets huge changes, and it matches the front’s sportier look with the new bumper and taillights.

The base EL trim gets 15-inch steel wheels and VE variants get 15-inch alloys. The top-spec Almera, meanwhile, gets 16-inch N-Sport alloy wheels. This one also gets exclusive exterior elements such as the grille and front and rear bumpers, as well as N-Sport emblems.

The Almera comes in six different colors: Galaxy Black, Brilliant Silver, Gun Metallic, Pearl White (additional P15,000), Premium Corona Orange, and Cayenne Red. Availability depends on the variant.

Interior

The 2022 Almera boasts a new and improved dark-colored cabin. In the top-spec variant, the sedan is fitted with leather seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Lower trim levels get fabric seats and urethane-wrapped tillers.

Engine and specs

Unlike the other new Nissans that were launched this year, the new Almera arrives packing a new engine under its hood. This lone powertrain is a 1.0-liter turbocharged three-cylinder gasoline engine that generates 99hp and 152Nm of torque. This is mated to either an Xtronic CVT or a five-speed manual. With the latter, the engine produces 160Nm.

Underneath the next-generation Almera, there are independent MacPherson struts with stabilizers up front and a torsion beam with stabilizers out back. Stopping power is provided by ventilated disc and drum brakes at the front and rear, respectively.

Extra features

The all-new Almera also lands in our market equipped with a host of new features, including the Nissan Intelligent Mobility suite. A 360-degree-view monitor, forward-collision warning, and intelligent emergency braking are available in all except the base variant, while top-spec Almeras have blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert added to the package. ABS with EBD, vehicle dynamic control, and hill-start assist all come as standard.

Non-EL variants are also equipped with a new Apple CarPlay-compatible eight-inch infotainment system paired with a six-speaker setup, as well as a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster.

What do you think of the all-new Nissan Almera? We’ll have a full review up as soon as we get our hands on the car.

