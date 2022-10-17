Angelica Panganiban’s parking lot date shows that it’s important to enjoy the little things

Frankly, ‘unwinding’ doesn’t necessarily have to mean going on an expensive vacation or time-consuming out-of-town excursion. With the way the world is these days, we need to make the most of the simple moments in between. You know, enjoy the little things.

Angelica Panganiban and her fiancé Gregg Homan have the right idea. The celebrity couple recently used some downtime to go on a date—not at a fancy restaurant or posh resort, but in a busy Subic Bay parking lot inside what appears to be a Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

The couple shared their experience on their official vlog, The Homans, saying the simple parking lot date was a chance to take a break from the hustle and bustle of daily life and spend some time with their newborn baby.

“Nanghingi ako ng date kay Daddy Greggy, pero dahil meron kamin newborn na nandito ngayon, na favorite niya mga car rides, so siyempre hindi namin maiwan dahil wala naman kaming yaya. Sobrang hands-on kami ni Gregg pagdating sa pag alaga sa kanya,” Panganiban says in the video.

We love their choice of dish, too: A large order of Potato Corner fries and some siomai. You can’t go wrong with either one.

Fries and siomai. Simple and sure. Is this a go-to date setup for you guys as well? Let us know in the comments section.

