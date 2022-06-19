Citroen My Ami Buggy is an EV we'd bring to the beach

When Citroen unveiled the My Ami Buggy Concept back in December last year, we really didn’t think it’d ever see the light of day. Just a bit of fun to drum up some more interest in the standard Ami, we assumed.

Well, we’re pleased to admit that we were wrong, because Citroen has now unveiled a limited-edition production version called (you guessed it) the My Ami Buggy.

Just 50 of the cute little adventure toys will be built, with sales starting online on 21 June. No prices have been announced just yet, but Citroen may as well just take all of our money.

The Ami’s standard blue/gray plastic panels have been swapped out for khaki bits and the My Ami Buggy gets tubular doors and a removable canvas roof that can be rolled up and chucked behind the seats.

The 14-inch wheels are glorious gold steelies and there are a number of Ami accessories stuck on including the rear spoiler (a must for extra downforce), wheel arch extensions and the front and rear bumper reinforcements.

PHOTO BY Citroen

There’s no word on prices just yet, and we’re assuming that the standard 8hp motor (yes, eight) remains connected to a 5.5kWh battery for a top speed of around 48 km/h and a range of 76 kilometers.

“The public reacted enthusiastically when we presented the My Ami Buggy Concept and many customers asked for it,” says Citroen’s strategy whizz Laurence Hansen.

“We are pleased to be able to bring the spirit of this concept to life with this exclusive My Ami Buggy series and to illustrate once again the potential for customising Ami.”

Ready for an adventure, Internet?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

