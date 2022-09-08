Can you guess what car Derek Ramsay gifted Ellen Adarna for their anniversary?

There are celebrities that like keeping some of their rides low-key. Derek Ramsay, for example, owns a modified Suzuki Jimny that manages to blend in despite carrying a somewhat distinct look. His anniversary present to Ellen Adarna, though? It kind of stands out.

Can you guess what the ride is based on what Ramsey posted on social media? It should be an easy enough question for many of our followers, but in case you aren’t familiar with it, the vehicle is a Bentley Bentayga.

Driving around in one of the most expensive SUVs available in the market is enough to draw motorists’ attention—but choosing a unit with a sky blue exterior? All eyes will be on you regardless of where you’re headed.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

A simple 5-step guide to the entire 2022 LTO driver's license renewal process

Reminder: Just because you pay for a parking slot doesn’t mean it’s legal to park there

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Adarna, while clearly pleased with her brand-new luxury SUV, jokes that her husband will probably be the one doing most of the driving. Ramsey, in reply, jokes that he’s “not driving this car in this color.”

Hey, if neither of you two want to get behind the thing’s wheel, we’re right here. Pink, purple-neon green—we’ll do it for free. Just saying, guys.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

So, a sky blue Bentley Bentayga? Yay or nay on the choice of color? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Derek Ramsay anniversary present

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.