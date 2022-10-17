Eclipse the commuting dog has passed away at the age of 10

Fur parents are going to want to grab a tissue for this: Eclipse, Seattle’s bus-riding dog, has crossed the Rainbow Bridge at the age of 10.

Eclipse’s owner shared the sad news on the dog’s official Facebook page.

Earlier in October, a status update regarding Eclipse’s health was shared: “Hey guys, I’ve been stuck in first gear. Just healing and hoping. See you. Later in the month, it was revealed that Eclipse was suffering from cancerous tumors.

Eclipse became world-famous back in 2015 after videos of him taking Seattle’s public buses went viral online. His collar even came with a Seattle Orca transit car attached to it. COVID-19 wasn’t able to put a stop to Eclipse’s solo commutes either, as he continued with his trips throughout the pandemic.

“Thank you for all the heartfelt messages about Eclipse Seattle’s bus-riding dog. She was loved by so many. R.I.P in doggie heaven. You’ll never be forgotten,” the last status on Eclipse’s Facebook page reads.

Rest in peace, Eclipse. Enjoy all the free bus rides you want up there, buddy.

Eclipse the commuting dog

