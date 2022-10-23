Fast facts: 2023 Ferrari 296 GTB

Ferrari’s ‘entry-level’ mid-engined plug-in hybrid – with over 800hp. It’s Ferrari’s first mid-engined V6 since the 1970s, and probably its prettiest offering since the 458.

What’s its killer feature?

Agility. The 296 has the shortest wheelbase of any Ferrari Berlinetta since the 360, with twice the power and vastly cleverer chassis electronics. It’s hugely playful and confidence inspiring, and our car has the Assetto Fiorano pack, shedding 15kg with carbon door cards and lighter glass, racing seats and fixed rate Multimatic dampers.

Is the Ferrari 296 GTB a good car?

Here's what we said in our original review: "The V6 is a thing of beauty, and so’s the car itself; the visor-like windscreen, the buttresses, the 250 LM-inspired side vents. Only those with an electric allergy would choose F8 over 296. This is a big step forward: electricity used to add depth and dimension to the supercar experience, to be there when it’s beneficial, but to step back and work in the shadows when it’s not. Perfect. More intimate and engaging than big brother SF90, too. With that they made the tech usable, here they’ve taken it to the next step: made it fun.

"It's going to give McLaren some sleepless nights, that’s for sure. Both firms will say the Artura isn’t a direct rival, but they’re just dancing around each other. Right now no-one builds a better mid-engined supercar than this. And it’s a V6. We think it’s less of a step change to lose a pair of cylinders than it was to add a pair of turbos. The purity of the product shifted fundamentally when 458 became 488 back in 2015. This, in a very modern way, is getting back there."

Does it deserve to be called one of the greats?

It might be the most significant hybrid supercar yet: a genius fusion of engineering and technology that happens seamlessly underneath you and makes the driver feel like a superhero. But will a week with Ferrari’s latest masterpiece make us forgive that retro livery?

What are the Ferrari 296 GTB's specs?

Engine: 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 + electric motor, 819bhp, 546lb ft

Transmission: 8-spd DCT, RWD

Performance: 0-100 kph in 2.9 sec, 330 kph

Weight: 1455kg (dry weight)





