First impressions: Ford Ranger Raptor EcoBoost V6

Ford isn’t the first to come up with the idea of a high-performance midsize pickup truck. That honor actually belongs to General Motors with something called the GMC Syclone. However, what Ford did was make that concept more mainstream and accessible to more people.

PHOTO BY Carlo Chungunco

Compared to other performance cars, the first-generation Ford Ranger Raptor isn’t what you’d call fast. It took about ten seconds to reach 100kph, and because it’s a pickup, it’s not exactly a track toy. But what made the Ranger Raptor special was the fact that it can be as capable on the road as it is on the beaten path. That idea certainly struck a nerve for pickup truck market, and Ford was definitely on to something with the Ranger Raptor. If you need more proof of that, the sales figures of the first-generation model speak for itself.

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia Jr.

When Ford launched the second-generation Ranger Raptor in the Philippines, we pretty much expected it to come with the tried and tested 2.0-liter Bi-Turbo diesel engine. It’s a smooth and punchy engine, and it’s pretty refined for a diesel too. However, we can’t help but feel jealous that some markets get the more powerful gas-fed 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6. The boosted six-cylinder packs nearly 400hp, almost double than the version we get in the Philippines. And to make you even more jealous, the US version has over 400hp.

PHOTO BY Ford

Fast forward a few weeks after the local launch, we found ourselves in Vietnam to drive the all-new Ranger Raptor. To be honest, we were expecting a fairly straightforward itinerary. We head to the off-road drive location, have some fun with Ford’s new four-wheel drives, and head back to the hotel to write a few things about it. So, imagine our surprise when we saw the V6-powered Ranger Raptors parked amongst the standard 2.0-liter diesel models on the day of our drive.

“Wait, what’s that? We can drive it too? No way.”

Well, the folks from Ford weren’t kidding. Even though this version isn’t sold in the Philippines, they let us have a go in this forbidden fruit model. We know what you want to hear next: How does it drive? Okay, hold your horses, we’ll talk about the 2.0-liter diesel first.

PHOTO BY Ford

Truth be told, the 2.0-liter diesel felt just right in the all-new Ranger Raptor. It’s got good low-end pull with heaps of traction to get itself out of sticky situations. The off-road modes certainly helped, and the rear differential locker made short work of gloopy and muddy tracks. The Ranger Raptor’s beefier suspension arrangement didn’t even have to put in too much work, and the Trail Control system (basically cruise control for off-roading) meant we never ran the risk of sinking into the soft dirt and wet mud. The ‘basic’ Raptor did just fine and, to be honest, will be more than capable enough for most people’s needs.

PHOTO BY Ford

Logical and sensible thoughts aside, it’s time to tell you about the twin-turbo V6 Ranger Raptor. It’s got 392hp and 562Nm of torque, it shifts with a ten-speed automatic, has a different tune for its Fox suspension system, plus a front locking differential for good measure. Oh, and it has twin tailpipes because, well, why the heck not.

In terms of capability, it’s about the same as the diesel version, but we’re sure the V6 can tackle tougher terrain thanks to front-diff lockers and different suspension tuning. But what we did notice is that the ten-speed automatic felt better suited to the turbo-gas model compared to the diesel. It hunted for gears less and was generally more cooperative to the driver’s pedal inputs. It also helped the Raptor (both gas and diesel) have paddle shifters and not the awkward manual mode buttons on the gear lever like in lesser Ranger models.

PHOTO BY Ford

A

s for the power, oh, you’ll feel the difference. After all, it’s got 198hp and 62Nm more than the local Ranger Raptors. Power delivery, at least on dirt, is explosive and will shock inexperienced drivers. It takes its time to build up the boost, but once it’s there, the two-and-a-half-ton truck flings itself forward into the horizon.

Because of the generous power upgrade, you can toss the V6 Raptor around the dirt, hoof the throttle, and exit the corner with an entertaining four-wheel drift. It’s fun and entertaining, but also secure thanks to the retuned suspension. Even with the obscene power levels for a midsize pickup (with a warranty), the chassis never felt overwhelmed and retained its composure. There was never a sense of “I’m losing control and I have to save it” in this truck. Mind you, the V6 Raptor can bite back if it’s in the hands of an inexperienced driver.

PHOTO BY Ford

After spending a day with both the diesel and V6 versions of the Ranger Raptor, we’re wishing harder than ever that Ford Philippines brings in the latter. Yes, the diesel is still a good drive, but we’ve had a taste of the boosted V6, and we want more of it. So, will Ford Philippines bring it in? Well, there’s a huge difference between those who say they want it and those who can actually afford it. But if we’re lucky enough that, someday, the company brings the V6 Ranger Raptor here, those who say they want it better buy it.

So, what about the ‘humble’ turbodiesel version that we get at the moment? Should you just save your money, get a Wildtrak, and just mod it instead?

Short answer: No.

PHOTO BY Ford

Longer answer: You will be spending more to turn a standard Wildtrak into a Raptor, and it still won’t be half as good. The Raptor has unique suspension settings, a wider track, as well as driving modes that you can’t get in a Wildtrak. The tires alone are worth a fortune, and the wheels you see in the Raptor are rated for far more abuse compared to the Wildtrak. You could even say the wheels on the Raptor are ‘jump-rated’.

Yes, the Wildtrak and the Raptor in the Philippines share the same engine, but all the updates, upgrades, and mods made to the latter make it a different vehicle altogether. You won’t feel it on the road, but those differences are felt the moment you take it on the rough stuff. All things considered, it’s still worth buying a Raptor over the Wildtrak if you’re looking for extra capability.

PHOTO BY Ford

But promise us this: If you’re buying a Ranger Raptor, you better take it off-road at least a few times a year to make the most of it.