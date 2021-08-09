Hidilyn Diaz will receive driving lessons along with her brand-new Kia Stonic

Late in July, Filipino weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz became a household name after nabbing our country its first-ever gold medal in the Olympic games. Not surprisingly, local businesses jumped at the chance to reward her as soon as she landed back on home soil.

One of these companies was Kia Philippines, which turned over a brand-new Kia Stonic to Diaz last week. Diaz’s unit is a range-topping Stonic 1.4 EX AT packing a 1.4-liter gasoline engine with 99hp and 132Nm—not a bad haul after her historic win.

There’s one issue here, though: Apparently, Diaz is going to need some driving lessons to go along with her new ride. “Nag-class ako dati, eh kaso natatakot ako,” Diaz explained during the handover of the vehicle.

Most drivers have been there. Local streets do tend to be intimidating to beginner drivers. Thankfully, Kia Philippines and AC Motors have her back, and have offered to send Diaz to a series of courses at the Honda Safety Driving Center (HSDC) in Parañaque City.

Anyway, we’re sure she’ll get the hang of it. After all, what’s a week or two of driving lessons compared to a lifetime of weightlifting training, right? Happy driving!

