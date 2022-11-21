Specs, prices, features: Everything you need to know about the all-new Honda BR-V

This is it, folks. After months of waiting, Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) has officially launched the all-new BR-V.

The next-generation model lands in our market stacked with competitive seven-seaters such as the Toyota Avanza and Veloz, Mitsubishi Xpander, and Hyundai Stargazer. Can the all-new BR-V hold its own against its rivals? It’s time we take a closer look, then.

Honda BR-V first impressions

Variants and prices

There will be four variants of the all-new BR-V available in our market, one with a manual gearbox and three with CVTs. Prices range from P1,090,000 for the S variant to P1,390,000 for the top-spec VX. You can check out the prices below:

Honda BR-V 2023

Honda BR-V 1.5 VX CVT – P1,390,000 Honda BR-V 1.5 V CVT – P1,295,000 Honda BR-V 1.5 S CVT – P1,150,000 Honda BR-V 1.5 S MT – P1,090,000

Exterior

The new BR-V boasts a much more macho look than its predecessor with a more rugged front clip. It still follows the old model’s design with the headlights directly flanking the grille, but the new BR-V’s front fascia appears to be boxier than before.

The rear, meanwhile, looks way less busy than the front. The liftgate only features the taillights along with the badges, and that’s about it. No lightbar stretching the width of the vehicle. Speaking of the taillights, these somewhat resemble that of the old BR-V’s.

In terms of dimensions, the all-new model stands 4,490mm long, 1,780mm wide, and 1,685mm tall (1,651mm for the base variant). It has a 2,700mm wheelbase and 207mm of ground clearance. Curb weight ranges from 1,241kg for the S trim to 1,298kg for the VX spec.

Base-variant units get 16-inch steel wheels shod in 215/60 R16 tires while the rest of the lineup are fitted with 17-inch alloys with 215/55 R17 rubber.

Interior

The BR-V’s black-laden cabin boasts its fair share of leather and soft-touch materials. Accentuating silver trim can also be found all over the dash. There’s a sizeable display front and center—we’ll get to that later—but for the most part, it has a very simple layout. The center console isn’t too jam-packed either.

Of course, there are still seven seats here spread across three rows. Space-wise, you’re looking at 244 liters behind the third row. Fold that down and you’ll get up to 530 liters. Go all in and fold the second row and you’ll open up 1,032 liters of space in total.

Engine and specs

Powering the BR-V is a 1.5-liter in-line-four gasoline engine that generates 119hp at 6,600rpm and 145Nm of torque at 4,300rpm. This is mated to either a six-speed manual or a continuously variable transmission.

Underneath, the vehicle features MacPherson struts up front and a torsion beam at the rear. Stopping power is handled by front ventilated discs and rear drum brakes. The BR-V features electronic power steering, but the handbrake remains mechanical.

Extra features

The new model comes packed with a brand-new seven-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. This head unit comes standard with four speakers and gets an additional four tweeters for the VX variant. Digital displays for the instrument cluster and A/C panel are also included in the package.

All except the base trim get remote-engine start functions, while the V and VX variants get an additional walk-away auto-lock feature with a smart keyless entry system.

The top-of-the-line BR-V now also features Honda Sensing safety tech. The suite includes adaptive cruise control, auto high beam, forward-collision warning with a collision mitigation braking system, lane-departure warning with lane-keep assist, and road-departure mitigation.

Other standard tech across the range include ABS with EBD, stability control, hill-start assist, and a reversing camera. Only V and VX variants have parking sensors.

What do you think of the all-new BR-V? You can check out more photos of it below.

More photos of the all-new Honda BR-V:

