Own a current-gen Honda Civic? There’s an Easter egg waiting inside

Ah yes, the Easter egg.





Whether it’s subtle or obvious, it’s always a pleasant surprise when we see one. Of course, car manufacturers are no stranger when it comes to these things. These brands will occasionally put one or two in its cars for us to find.





OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Quick guide: Here’s what you need to renew your LTO registration online

BMW i8 towed away by MMDA for illegal parking has expired LTO registration, too

PHOTO BY Paul del Rosario

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The most recent one we discovered is from Honda in the latest-generation Civic. You might have heard of the previous generation having one in its center console box. The little rubber spill mat had bits of Honda history imprinted on it, and it was even available in four designs. Unfortunately, that little Easter egg was not present on the tenth-gen Civic units sold here.





Thankfully, the new eleventh-gen Civic has rectified that by including the Easter egg in the Thai-built models. It’s still in the center console box, but it’s no longer in the same spot as the tenth-gen model. Instead, you’ll find it under the tray that’s inside. If you own the new Civic, we suggest you head to your car and see it for yourself.





PHOTO BY Anton Andres

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

But for the benefit of those who don’t have a new Civic nearby to see it, we’ll tell you what it is. If you flip the tray, you’ll see a cutout of the first-generation Civic. We think it’s a neat little homage to the first Civic since the eleventh-gen came out about 50 years after the original one premiered in 1972. Another nice touch is ‘The CIVIC history goes on’ text beside the car.





Of course, we don’t recommend cutting out the Easter egg to form your own plastic 1972 Civic. Not only will you have a ruined console tray, it will be incredibly tedious and tiring to cut a thick piece of plastic.

But if you’re really in the mood for some paper crafts, may we suggest making a stencil out of it instead?