A closer look at the ASEAN-spec 2023 Honda CR-V

Months after its global premiere in the US, the sixth-generation Honda CR-V is finally (and officially) in Southeast Asia. It made its regional debut at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show, and we all know what that means. It will only be a matter of time before the all-new CR-V lands in the country.

So, what’s the ASEAN-spec Honda CR-V like?

Let’s start with the powertrain options. It’s official that Honda has axed diesel power for this generation. Replacing it is a hybrid system, specifically, a 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle gas engine paired with dual electric motors. The total system output is rated at 207hp and 335Nm, which is much, much more than the 1.6-liter i-DTEC turbodiesel.

But what’s much more interesting here is the new base engine. Honda has retired the long-running R series engine after nearly 20 years of service in various Honda models. In its place is a 1.5-liter i-VTEC Turbo that might sound familiar to most of us. That said, it doesn’t have the same power output as the Civic, but there is good news here. Instead of 178hp and 240Nm of torque, the CR-V benefits from the Accord’s tune that makes 190hp and 242Nm of torque. Both powertrains use a CVT.

Alright, what about the variants?

Given that most of Southeast Asia gets its units from Thailand, what we see in the show is what we’ll likely see here too. Over in Thailand at least, the CR-V is available in five variants. It starts with the 1.5 E Turbo CVT, followed by the 1.5 EL Turbo CVT. Topping out the non-hybrid lineup is the 1.5 EL Turbo CVT AWD which is the only variant with seven seats.

The hybrid range is a bit simpler. The two-wheel drive hybrid is badged the EL e:HEV, while the all-wheel drive version is the RS e:HEV AWD. Mind you, the Philippine version might play with the variant names, but the Thai-spec model gives us a good idea about its configurations.

Let’s see the features

Honda Sensing is, of course, standard, and we’re like to see the same for Philippine-spec models. But on top of that, you get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, LED headlights with sequential turn signals, 18-inch alloys, a smart key system, wireless charging, loads of charging sockets, surround-view cameras and even power seats.

The higher variants get wood trim, a panoramic sunroof, heads-up display and a Bose surround sound system. As for those who want a little bit more visual zing for CR-V, Honda has Modulo packages ready for its latest crossover.

When is it coming here?

We typically don’t have to wait too long for Thai models to eventually land here. That said, we’re more likely to have it around the second half of 2023. If the price and specs are right, we can expect a whole load of these on our roads sooner than later.

