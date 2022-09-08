You and your dog are going to love Honda’s new accessory pack

Every year, during April Fools’, several brands from all sorts of industries take the time to joke about absurd new products that the world knows they’re never going to make. But as crazy as some of those fake products may seem, there are a few that actually make their way into production.

Honda’s accessory pack for dogs is a good example. The carmaker apparently used these products as part of its April Fools’ Day campaign in the UK earlier this year. The ‘Pet Co-Pilot Front Seat’ got so much attention on social media that Honda realized there was an actual demand for pet-focused products, and so the company decided to go ahead and build them.

PHOTO BY Honda

The new accessory pack includes a dog guard, rubber mats, a boot mat, a fordable cargo mat, and boot step protectors. All of these are designed to keep both your car and dog safe. These accessories can be had with the Civic, Jazz Hybrid, HR-V Hybrid, Civic Hybrid, and CR-V Hybrid. Compatibility will vary depending on the model, but rest assured there’s going to be at least one available for each vehicle.

“When traveling with pets it’s important to avoid any dangerous activity that could distract the driver and possibly cause an accident,” said AA head of roads policy Jack Cousens. “Loose or unrestrained pets can easily distract a driver by moving around the vehicle and getting in the way of the steering wheel and pedals. And if you do have an accident, a pet running loose in the car is more likely to be badly injured, as well as being a danger to everyone else in the car.”

PHOTO BY Honda

“Launching vehicle accessories for dogs is something that the Honda UK team has been discussing for quite a while. But it was the success of the April Fools’ Day campaign that ultimately prompted us to develop this product pack—because it became so clear that customers wanted something special for their four-legged friends,” said Honda UK head of automobile Rebecca Adamson.

“For many people, including me, dogs are so much more than a pet. They’re part of the family,” Adamson added. “The dog accessory pack is designed to bring peace of mind when traveling, no matter how long or short the distance. Not only will it help to keep your dog safe and secure while on the move, but it will also reduce the likelihood of interior damage.”

We know a lot of Honda customers here on our shores will find these accessories useful. Who knows, maybe by some miracle Honda Cars Philippines actually brings these to our market?

PHOTO BY Honda

