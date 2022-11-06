Fast Facts: Morgan Super 3

The return of the world’s most eccentric sports car. Morgan has been making three-wheelers for over a century, and this is the most developed, modern and sophisticated yet.

What’s the Morgan Super 3's killer feature?

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

It’s one wheel drive. You don’t see that very often. But can the Super 3 live up to the bonkers reputation earned by the last 3-Wheeler? Gone is the S&S V-twin engine plonked ahead of the bonnet, thanks to emissions legislation. The Super 3 is powered by Ford’s peppy, frugal EcoBoost engine – will it have the necessary character on tap?

Is the Morgan Super 3 a good car?

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Here's what we said in our original review: "Yes it looks completely bonkers, but the Super 3 isn’t just a comedy act. In fact it’s far from being the class clown. It is a joy to drive, providing so much feedback and giving you the confidence to explore its limits – not least because with just 118hp on tap and only a single wheel to send it through, those limits are generally found at perfectly sensible speeds.

"There’s a strong argument that says the Super 3 is the perfect sports car for these changing times. It’s engaging, loud and unassisted for the purists, but using a proven Ford 3cyl means you’ll struggle to see less than 13.5 km/L. And because it’s light you won’t be burning through tyres or brake pads.

Why does it deserve to be at Speed Week?

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

It’s the only car here with a manual gearbox, the only one you can buy for less than fifty grand, easily the slowest contender and possibly the biggest head-turner of them all. But it also poses an interesting question: the old 3-Wheeler was actually a pretty shoddy sports car. The new one has been engineered to turn tighter, ride better and respond keenly. Is this actually now a credible driving tool, as well as a cartoon character?

What are the Morgan Super 3's stats?

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Engine: 1.5-liter 3cyl turbo, 118hp, 150Nm

Transmission: 5spd manual, RWD

Performance: 0-100kph in 7.0sec, 210kph

Weight: 635kg (dry)

This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

